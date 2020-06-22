|
Liverpool FC consider offering Sadio Mane in bid to sign 21-year-old – report
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Liverpool FC have considered the possibility of offering Sadio Mane to Paris Saint-Germain as part of a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to a report. The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are worried about Mane’s long-term future given the 28-year-old’s reluctance to sign a new deal. The […]
