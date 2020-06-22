Liverpool FC consider offering Sadio Mane in bid to sign 21-year-old – report Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Liverpool FC have considered the possibility of offering Sadio Mane to Paris Saint-Germain as part of a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to a report. The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are worried about Mane’s long-term future given the 28-year-old’s reluctance to sign a new deal. The […]



The post Liverpool FC consider offering Sadio Mane in bid to sign 21-year-old – report appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

