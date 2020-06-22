Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Believes Merseyside Derby Draw Was Fair Result (Video)

Global  

Monday, 22 June 2020
Everton and Liverpool played a goalless draw in the Premier League Merseyside Derby on Sunday, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the one point was what his team deserved in the game as his team struggled to create chances throughout the contest. 🗣 "A point is one we deserved" Jurgen Klopp thinks the result with […]

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits there was a moment when he feared the club would be denied the chance to win their first league title in 30 years because of the coronavirus outbreak.

