Sokkaa_RSS Frankie Dettori to ride favourite English King in Derby at Epsom https://t.co/bDmc0wVn9u https://t.co/f6ScafRGEp 2 minutes ago Benito Brian Graves RT @itvracing: Frankie Dettori will take the ride aboard Investec Derby favourite English King at @EpsomRacecourse on Saturday week https:… 3 minutes ago Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC SPORT - Frankie Dettori to ride favourite English King in Derby at Epsom https://t.co/VEDa05JA3K 4 minutes ago Horse Racing News Frankie Dettori to ride favourite English King in Derby at Epsom: Frankie Dettori is booked to ride the favourite,… https://t.co/K4DYuX6eNZ 5 minutes ago Ayla RT @UnibetRacing: ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ðŸ‘‘ ENGLISH KING now 3/1 joint favourite for the #InvestecDerby following confirmation that Frankie Dettori will rid… 19 minutes ago Smarkets The big racing news this morning is that Frankie Dettori will ride Derby favourite English King at Epsom. He was l… https://t.co/H8xG9YYVFk 25 minutes ago Nasy Brown RT @TWEnclosure: CONFIRMED... Frankie Dettori will ride favourite ENGLISH KING in next weeks Epsom Derby 🏇🏻 What a partnership that could… 30 minutes ago Magnolia Bloodstock Frankie Dettori will ride 7-2 ante-post favourite English King in the Investec Derby next month. You have to feel s… https://t.co/LoKqzBQILY 31 minutes ago