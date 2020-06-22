British Superbike rider Ben Godfrey dies in crash at Donington Park, aged 25
Monday, 22 June 2020 () British Superbike rider Ben Godfrey has died in a racing accident at the age of 25. Godfrey fell off his bike during a No Limits Trackdays event at Donington Park in Leicestershire on Sunday. A statement read: “During the second advanced group session of our No Limits Track day today at Donington Park, Ben Godfrey, […]
