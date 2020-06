Go Ducks Go! #GoDucks https://t.co/JcBtNumc5q UFC debate: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker stakes; Mike Perry's no-coach plan https://t.co/HL7AQqt7qx 5 days ago 格闘技ステーション 【UFC】UFC debate -- Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker stakes; Mike Perry's no-coach plan - ESPN https://t.co/0DqNZYVSNz 5 days ago InfoXpress Digital UFC debate: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker stakes; Mike Perry's no-coach plan https://t.co/IfkmiSDooY 5 days ago MyMartialArtsTV UFC debate -- Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker stakes; Mike Perry's no-coach plan - ESPN https://t.co/RahBnZLEjR 5 days ago One Sports Dustin Poirier versus Dan Hooker certainly has fight fans amped for #UFCVegas4. https://t.co/by1fYLaOL8 5 days ago Patrick Pristas UFC debate: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker stakes; Mike Perry's no-coach plan https://t.co/cstSr6Xepa https://t.co/EPLpUJQltO 5 days ago stephen fenn RT @Phil_Sports: I joined back up with @espnmma panel this week ‣ What's at stake in Poirier-Hooker? ‣ Could McGregor face the winner? ‣ A… 5 days ago Phil Murphy I joined back up with @espnmma panel this week ‣ What's at stake in Poirier-Hooker? ‣ Could McGregor face the winn… https://t.co/bBVPkgouTJ 5 days ago