LAC row: Govt to expedite work on 32 road projects along China border
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Amid the continuing standoff between the Indian Army and China's PLA, the Centre on Monday reviewed ongoing road projects along the Sino-Indian border, and decided to expedite work on 32 of them. A total of 73 roads are being constructed along the Sino-Indian border.
China has returned 10 Indian soldiers captured during a deadly border clash earlier this week, an Indian government source said on Friday, as two Asian nuclear powers sought to de-escalate tensions on their disputed border in the western Himalayas. Emer McCarthy reports.