Related videos from verified sources THree men arrested in drug bust



Fort Myers Police find drugs, guns, more than 18,000 dollars, and three children in Fort Myers residence. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:36 Published 13 hours ago Fort Myers City Council to read the book ‘The State of American Policing’



The book, written by FGCU professor and retired police officer Dr. David Thomas, dives into the relationship between communities of color and law enforcement. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:21 Published 5 days ago Crime Stoppers offers reward for 2018 shooting



Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for information about a murder that occurred in 2018. Two people were shot walking out of Fridays in the Bell Tower Shops. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:28 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this