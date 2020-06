Veteran NHL forward Chris Thorburn announces retirement Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Veteran forward Chris Thorburn announced his retirement Monday after playing more than 800 NHL games for four different organizations since 2005 and winning the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues. Thorburn spent his last time on the ice celebrating the Blues winning their first Stanley Cup last season. Despite playing just one game for […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this The NHL Tracker Veteran forward Chris Thorburn announced Monday that he has officially retired from professional hockey. "It was a… https://t.co/3pGLLtUek0 29 minutes ago