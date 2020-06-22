Global  

NASCAR drivers stand with Bubba Wallace at Talladega following discovery of noose

FOX Sports Monday, 22 June 2020
NASCAR drivers stand with Bubba Wallace at Talladega following discovery of nooseFollowing the discovery of a noose in the garage of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR, its drivers and its crews stood in support of Wallace at Talladega on Monday.
