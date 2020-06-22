Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bubba Wallace emotional as NASCAR’s drivers, Richard Petty stand with him at Talladega

FOX Sports Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Bubba Wallace emotional as NASCAR’s drivers, Richard Petty stand with him at TalladegaA day after a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time African-American driver, all of NASCAR’s drivers as well as legend Richard Petty stood in solidarity with Wallace ahead of the Geico 500 at Talladega. Wallace was moved to tears by the show of support.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage

Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage 00:51

 Wallace is the only Black driver currently competing in NASCAR’s elite cup series.

Related videos from verified sources

NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage [Video]

NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage

NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage The noose was discovered by members of Wallace's team on Sunday afternoon. NASCAR Statement, via Yahoo! Sports NASCAR says it has..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage [Video]

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says 'This will not break me' after a noose is found in his garage in Talladega. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to give their reactions to this..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:07Published
Nascar: Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage [Video]

Nascar: Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage

A noose was found in a garage at the Talladega super-speedway overnight. The garage belonged to Bubba Wallace, Nascar's only black driver. Nascar said they are outraged and launching an investigation.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Bubba Wallace Sheds Tears, NASCAR Drivers Rally Behind In Emotional Scene

 Emotional moment at Talladega ... where Bubba Wallace tried to fight back tears as ALL of his fellow drivers rallied behind him at the starting line. The drivers...
TMZ.com

Sources: Petty to support Wallace at Talladega

 Racing legend Richard Petty will attend Monday's race at Talladega Superspeedway to support driver Bubba Wallace, sources tell ESPN's Marty Smith.
ESPN


Tweets about this