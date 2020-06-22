Global  

League Two play-off semi-final results: Exeter City and Northampton Town overturn first-leg deficits to reach final

talkSPORT Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Exeter City and Northampton Town will meet in the League Two play-off final after winning their second-leg ties on Monday. Exeter needed extra time to see off Colchester 3-2 on aggregate while Northampton overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Cheltenham. Aaron Martin got things off to a great start for the Grecians, firing home from […]
