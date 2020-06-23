Lockdown: Peter Crouch's wife Abbey has 'aged 10 years' due to excessive drinking
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Former England footballer Peter Crouch's model wife Abbey Clancy has revealed how consuming too much alcohol during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown has affected her. Abbey, 34, during an Instagram chat with fans, said she and her hubby Peter, 39, have been spending evenings drinking at home.
Abbey Clancy’s lockdown drinking has ‘aged her by 10 years’ Abbey thinks she's aged 10 years during lockdown because she has been drinking "far too much". The model - who has Sophia, nine, Liberty, five, Johnny, two, and Jack, 12 months, with husband Peter Crouch - admitted she's turned to...