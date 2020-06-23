Global  

Lockdown: Peter Crouch's wife Abbey has 'aged 10 years' due to excessive drinking

Mid-Day Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Former England footballer Peter Crouch's model wife Abbey Clancy has revealed how consuming too much alcohol during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown has affected her. Abbey, 34, during an Instagram chat with fans, said she and her hubby Peter, 39, have been spending evenings drinking at home.

"There's been too much alcohol...
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment
