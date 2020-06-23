Lockdown: India hockey captains Manpreet, Rani happy to return home to family



Related videos from verified sources Yoga, fitness & family time: Robin Singh on life in lockdown



India forward Robin Singh opens up on his time in lockdown in Goa, where he stays with his family. Unable to play football with his friends in the off-season, Robin spent his time in the kitchen trying.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 13:32 Published on May 27, 2020 Teenager cycles 1,200 kilometres to get injured father home during pandemic



An Indian teenager has cycled 1,200 kilometres to get her injured father back home during the coronavirus lockdown. Mohan Paswan worked as a rickshaw driver in Gurgaon in northern India but had an.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:30 Published on May 23, 2020 Transgender teachers hold classes for disadvantaged kids in western India



Transgender teachers at a school in the village of Tarpada continue to hold classes for vulnerable children amid the coronavirus lockdown. Footage from May 1 shows inside the school located in the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:38 Published on May 21, 2020

