Lockdown: India hockey captains Manpreet, Rani happy to return home to family
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Members of the Indian hockey teams, who were permitted to head home over the weekend are spending some happy moments with their families after being stuck at the Sports Authority of India Complex in Bangalore for nearly three months due to the Coronavirus-caused lockdown.
Men's team captain Manpreet Singh was delighted to not...
India forward Robin Singh opens up on his time in lockdown in Goa, where he stays with his family. Unable to play football with his friends in the off-season, Robin spent his time in the kitchen trying..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 13:32Published