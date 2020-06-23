Global  

Japan dropping bid for 2023 Women's World Cup

Mid-Day Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Japan is dropping its bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup, the country's football association said Monday, just days before the sport's governing body is set to announce its decision on the hosts. The Japan Football Association president said the country is still preparing to host the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, now postponed until next...
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Japan withdrawing 2023 Women's World Cup bid

Japan withdrawing 2023 Women's World Cup bid 01:31

 The Japanese Football Association announces that Japan is withdrawing its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

