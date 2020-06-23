Jamie Carragher identifies where Liverpool FC need summer signing Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool FC to sign a new attacker to provide Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah with more competition. The Reds were held to a goalless draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night as Liverpool FC played their first competitive fixture since a 3-2 loss […]



The post Jamie Carragher identifies where Liverpool FC need summer signing appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

