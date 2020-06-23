|
David Moyes claims Declan Rice is West Ham’s best centre-back AND midfielder
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
David Moyes claimed that Declan Rice is West Ham’s best midfield player and his best centre-back. Rice was used at the back in the Hammers’ 2-0 defeat to Wolves at the weekend in their first match back following the resumption of the Premier League. The 21-year-old has not played in the role two years but […]
