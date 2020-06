Sergio Aguero: Man City forward could miss remainder of season after suffering knee injury during Burnley thrashing Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Pep Guardiola fears Sergio Aguero may miss the remainder of the season as the Man City forward suffered a knee injury during Monday’s thrashing of Burnley. City continued their resumed Premier League campaign with a second win from their two matches, hitting the Clarets for five with Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez both netting twice […] 👓 View full article