Canada's past, present IOC members say calls for social change must be confronted Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Corruption in leadership, rampant doping issues, athletes who feel disenfranchised, a worldwide pandemic, plus a call for freedom of expression in light of anti-Black racism has forced the IOC to take a long, hard look in the mirror. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this