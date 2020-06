Scott McTominay: Man Utd and Scotland midfielder signs deal to 2025 Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay signs a contract extension to June 2025, with an option to extend it for a further year. πŸ‘“ View full article

