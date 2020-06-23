|
Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala score as Juventus ease past Bologna in Serie A
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Juventus bounced back from their Coppa Italia final defeat by winning 2-0 at Bologna in Serie A, thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty and a stunner from Paulo Dybala.
It was the first Serie A fixture for league leaders Juventus as Italy's top flight restarted after months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Old...
