Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala score as Juventus ease past Bologna in Serie A Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Juventus bounced back from their Coppa Italia final defeat by winning 2-0 at Bologna in Serie A, thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty and a stunner from Paulo Dybala.



It was the first Serie A fixture for league leaders Juventus as Italy's top flight restarted after months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Old... 👓 View full article

