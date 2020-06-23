Rugby league: Aussie critic says Warriors 'historically have no idea' how to build successful NRL team
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () An Australian rugby league writer has put the boot into the Warriors after the club fired head coach Stephen Kearney, claiming they "historically have no idea" how to assemble an NRL title-winning team.Paul Kent, a league writer...
Liverpool wins English Premier League after a pause in English soccer during the coronavirus outbreak. The soccer team beat Crystal Palace 4-0 and only needed to wait on Manchester City and Chelsea to secure their win. According to CNN, City beat Chelsea 2-1 and allowed Liverpool to call themselves...
Britain's biggest beer garden capable of seating 500 boozers is set to open on a converted rugby pitch. Rugby league club Barrow Raiders have erected picnic tables in its stadium and hope to be able to..