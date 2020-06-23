|
Stekelenburg to join Ajax
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Everton’s Maarten Stekelenburg will join Ajax as a free agent when the 2019/20 Premier League season is over, according to Paul Joyce of The Times. The 37-year-old goalkeeper joined the Merseysiders from Fulham on a four-year contract back in 2016, and has mostly played second fiddle to England international number one Jordan Pickford. Overall, he […]
