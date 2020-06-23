Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stekelenburg to join Ajax

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Everton’s Maarten Stekelenburg will join Ajax as a free agent when the 2019/20 Premier League season is over, according to Paul Joyce of The Times. The 37-year-old goalkeeper joined the Merseysiders from Fulham on a four-year contract back in 2016, and has mostly played second fiddle to England international number one Jordan Pickford. Overall, he […]

The post Stekelenburg to join Ajax appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Former Dutch 'keeper Martin Stekelenburg rejoins Ajax

 Ex-Netherlands goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg will quit Everton for a return to Ajax in August on a one-year deal.
News24


Tweets about this