Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE tonight: Listen to exclusive Premier League commentary plus team news and match stats

talkSPORT Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
London rivals Tottenham and West Ham face off tonight and the Premier League clash will be exclusively live on talkSPORT. Spurs are without a league win in four games following their draw with Manchester United last Friday. Meanwhile, West Ham’s woeful season continued as they were well beaten by Wolves on Saturday. Both teams could […]
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Mourinho 'upset' with VAR after Spurs and United draw 1-1

Mourinho 'upset' with VAR after Spurs and United draw 1-1 03:18

 Jose Mourinho harsh on VAR as Tottenham Hotspur were denied a Premier League victory against Manchester United due to a late penalty.

