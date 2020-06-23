Global  

Drummond to pick up option to stay with Cavs

ESPN Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Andre Drummond says he will pick up his player option and stay with the Cavaliers another year.
NBA's Andre Drummond leaves $1,000 tip for Florida waitress [Video]

NBA's Andre Drummond leaves $1,000 tip for Florida waitress

Cavs' Andre Drummond left a generous tip to help a Florida waitress rebound financially from the pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:38Published

