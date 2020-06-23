Global  

Martha Ford to step down as Detroit Lions principal owner, daughter Sheila Ford Hamp to take over

CBS Sports Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Ford has been the Lions principal owner since 2014
Ford stepping down as Lions owner, daughter taking over

 DETROIT (AP) — Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions. The Lions announced Tuesday that Ford's daughter, Sheila Ford...
Seattle Times

Lions owner Ford steps down, daughter takes over

 Martha Firestone Ford, 94, is stepping down as the principal owner of the Detroit Lions and will be replaced by her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp.
ESPN

Sheila Ford Hamp replaces mother, Martha Firestone Ford, as Lions owner, chairman

 Sheila Ford Hamp, the second oldest of Martha Firestone Ford's four children, will take over as Lions owner and chairman effective immediately.
USATODAY.com


