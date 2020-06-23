|
|
|
Martha Ford to step down as Detroit Lions principal owner, daughter Sheila Ford Hamp to take over
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Ford has been the Lions principal owner since 2014
|
|
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Ford stepping down as Lions owner, daughter taking over
DETROIT (AP) — Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions. The Lions announced Tuesday that Ford’s daughter, Sheila Ford...
Seattle Times
|
Lions owner Ford steps down, daughter takes over
Martha Firestone Ford, 94, is stepping down as the principal owner of the Detroit Lions and will be replaced by her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp.
ESPN
|
Sheila Ford Hamp replaces mother, Martha Firestone Ford, as Lions owner, chairman
Sheila Ford Hamp, the second oldest of Martha Firestone Ford's four children, will take over as Lions owner and chairman effective immediately.
USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
|