Here's why Dak Prescott signed the franchise tag

It's been reported that Dallas Quarterback Dak Prescott plans to sign his franchise tender by Monday, though he still has until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Cowboys. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes is joined by Brian Westbrook, who tells the whether he expects the Cowboys to get a deal done...
Dak Prescott plans to be at training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, if and when it starts, on the richest one-year contract in franchise history.