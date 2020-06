Related videos from verified sources Colin Cowherd ranks the top 5 arm talents in the NFL



Hear which 5 QBs Colin Cowherd thinks have the best pure arm talent in the NFL. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:56 Published 2 days ago Colin Cowherd: Browns got a big scheduling break this year and should make the playoffs



PFF recently ranked the Cleveland Browns' schedule as one of the easiest in the league. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this could be the year that the team finally makes a return to the playoffs. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:37 Published 2 days ago Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady could be to the Bucs what Peyton Manning was to the Broncos



PFF recently ranked the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's roster as the 5th-best in the NFL. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the addition of Brady could be similar to the Denver Broncos adding Peyton Manning when.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:57 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this