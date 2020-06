Maryland unemployment insurance claims down for second straight week



Unemployment insurance claims in Maryland are down for a second straight week. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:40 Published on May 21, 2020

Claims From Customers Who Bought Travel Insurance Due To COVID-19 Are Being Denied



Customers purchased a travel insurance policy they believed would shield them against COVID-19 cancellations. But the company ended up denying their claims. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:55 Published on May 15, 2020