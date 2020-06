Tuesday is the 48th anniversary of Title IX, which opened the door for female athletes Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

June 23 represents the anniversary of Title IX. Let's take a look at how the law has positively impacted women's collegiate and professional sports. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Rob from Chester, Pa RT @LaChinaRobinson: As we approach the 48th Anniversary of Title IX, the landmark law has been great for women but has fallen short for gi… 6 hours ago Panther City Rugby Tomorrow marks the 48th anniversary of Title IX. On Tuesday the FWISD School Board also votes to approve next year'… https://t.co/G1XwsJAytm 1 day ago