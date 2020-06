Oskar Lindblom returns to practice with Flyers 6 months after cancer diagnosis Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom skated with team Tuesday in one of the few times he's hit the ice since he was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. 👓 View full article

