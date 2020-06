Cavs’ Drummond picking up $28 million option for next season Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers center Andre Drummond plans to exercise his $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season and stay with Cleveland. Drummond, who was acquired in a trade from the Detroit Pistons in February, said on an ESPN podcast Tuesday that he intends to pick up the option. Drummond’s decision had been expected, […] 👓 View full article

