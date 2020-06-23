|
|
|
No federal charges planned in NASCAR noose incident, authorities say it may have been in speedway stall since October
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
No federal charges planned in NASCAR noose incident, authorities say it may have been in speedway stall since October
|
|
|
|
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
NASCAR to investigate noose in Wallace's garage 01:21
NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in a garage stall at Talladega belonging to Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in its top Cup series. Libby Hogan reports.
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this
|