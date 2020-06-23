Global  

No federal charges planned in NASCAR noose incident, authorities say it may have been in speedway stall since October

FOX Sports Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
No federal charges planned in NASCAR noose incident, authorities say it may have been in speedway stall since October
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NASCAR to investigate noose in Wallace's garage

NASCAR to investigate noose in Wallace's garage 01:21

 NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in a garage stall at Talladega belonging to Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in its top Cup series. Libby Hogan reports.

