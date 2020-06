Related news from verified sources Every word Jose Mourinho said on Tanguy Ndombele, Kane and half-time message Here's what Jose Mourinho had to say in his press conference following Tottenham's 2-0 win over West Ham

Football.london 21 minutes ago



Tanguy Ndombele told to replicate Raheem Sterling example to save Spurs career The midfielder was left on the bench against Manchester United, despite Jose Mourinho using just two substitutions

Football.london 7 hours ago





Tweets about this