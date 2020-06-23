Jose Mourinho ‘happy’ for Harry Kane after Tottenham striker scores during win over West Ham

Global  

Jose Mourinho hailed Tottenham striker Harry Kane after he netted in their 2-0 win over West Ham on Tuesday. This week, Mourinho launched a passionate defence of his attacking record as a manager after Paul Merson claimed Harry Kane may never recapture his previous goalscoring form under his tutelage. Kane, who had scored seven times […]
News video: Mourinho hits back at criticism of Harry Kane's record

 Tottenham Hotspur's manager Jose Mourinho defends striker Harry Kane against a pundit's suggestion he could struggle under the Portuguese manager's system.

