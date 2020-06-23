|
Jose Mourinho ‘happy’ for Harry Kane after Tottenham striker scores during win over West Ham
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho hailed Tottenham striker Harry Kane after he netted in their 2-0 win over West Ham on Tuesday. This week, Mourinho launched a passionate defence of his attacking record as a manager after Paul Merson claimed Harry Kane may never recapture his previous goalscoring form under his tutelage. Kane, who had scored seven times […]
