Related videos from verified sources MLB players' union counters with offer of 70-game season



Baseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, leaving them and the teams 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:45 Published 5 days ago Tom Verducci: A shortened MLB season will bring more excitement to the game



Tom Verducci joins Marcellus Wiley to discuss the potential return of the MLB this summer. Hear why Tom is optimistic baseball will return and why he thinks the shortened season will add excitement and.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:22 Published 6 days ago Roche: MLB Is Failing Again -- And Ruining The Game



Dan Roche says it's only getting worse with Major League Baseball, leaving many fans feeling like the league shouldn't come back at all. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago

