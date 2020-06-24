Global  

Lakers’ Avery Bradley to sit out NBA’s restart in Florida

Seattle Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has decided to sit out the NBA’s upcoming resumption of the season in Florida. He told ESPN on Tuesday night that he wants to remain with his wife and three children, including a 6-year-old son with a history of respiratory illnesses. By sitting out, Bradley […]
News video: Chris Broussard: Kyrie Irving & Avery Bradley are pushing the NBA in the right direction

Chris Broussard: Kyrie Irving & Avery Bradley are pushing the NBA in the right direction 02:22

 NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said that "A central goal” of restarting the season is providing a platform for social justice issues. Many believe this is in response to efforts from players like Kyrie Irving, who proposed players sit out in a stand for social justice, and Avery Bradley who has...

