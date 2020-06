TMC MLA Tamonash dies after testing +ve for Covid Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in May, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, party sources said. He was 60. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this