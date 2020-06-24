Giovani Lo Celso's perfect position in the Tottenham team examined Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The 2-0 win over West Ham saw Giovanni Lo Celso play alongside Moussa Sissoko in a double pivot The 2-0 win over West Ham saw Giovanni Lo Celso play alongside Moussa Sissoko in a double pivot 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this