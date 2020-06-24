Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Giovani Lo Celso's perfect position in the Tottenham team examined
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Giovani Lo Celso's perfect position in the Tottenham team examined
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 (
34 minutes ago
)
The 2-0 win over West Ham saw Giovanni Lo Celso play alongside Moussa Sissoko in a double pivot
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Germany
Joe Biden
Manchester City F.C.
Jimmy Kimmel
North Korea
Bubba Wallace
Facebook
White House
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
NASCAR
Bill Cosby
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez
Madison Cawthorn
Black Lives Matter
Mississippi Flag
WORTH WATCHING
Trump takes hard line on vandalizing monuments
Ex-CEO of Germany's scandal-hit Wirecard released on bail in case over missing billions
Obama Criticizes Trump During Fundraiser
Chris D’Elia Dropped by CAA Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface Impression of Karl Malon