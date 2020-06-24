Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw opens up about cultural change on Title IX Anniversary Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

32-year head coach of Notre Dame women’s basketball team and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member, Muffet McGraw, opens up on the anniversary of Title IX: the multitude of challenges women have had to overcome in sports and life, what it was like growing up as a female athlete in the 70’s, what changes she has seen since Title IX was put into effect, the difference between men and women in the work force, when she found her voice of empowerment and MORE! 32-year head coach of Notre Dame women’s basketball team and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member, Muffet McGraw, opens up on the anniversary of Title IX: the multitude of challenges women have had to overcome in sports and life, what it was like growing up as a female athlete in the 70’s, what changes she has seen since Title IX was put into effect, the difference between men and women in the work force, when she found her voice of empowerment and MORE! 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Rethinking Eve RT @RethinkingEve: Notre Dame: Muffet McGraw calls for equality in powerful speech - “Do I know the Equal Rights Amendment was introduced i… 4 days ago George C. Johnson RT @ndwbb: "Farewells are never easy, but it is a different level of difficult when it is farewell to the one who paved the way for you.”… 1 week ago SportsTravel There's one person who still is hoping that there will be full stadiums for college football this year ... but ther… https://t.co/zapTnHIE3D 1 week ago