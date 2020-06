Feel MS Dhoni still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket: Mohammad Kaif on Twitter Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket.



On this day in 2013, Dhoni led India superbly to become the first captain in the world to have won all ICC trophies seven years ago on June 23 as his boys beat hosts England by five runs in a rain-curtailed 20-over ICC... 👓 View full article