Manchester United team news: Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes set to start together for first time against Sheffield United
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are expected to start together for the first time in Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United. Pogba had to settle for a place on the bench for United’s first game back against Tottenham but enjoyed an impressive cameo, winning the penalty that Fernandes converted to seal […]
