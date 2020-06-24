Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United team news: Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes set to start together for first time against Sheffield United

talkSPORT Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are expected to start together for the first time in Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United. Pogba had to settle for a place on the bench for United’s first game back against Tottenham but enjoyed an impressive cameo, winning the penalty that Fernandes converted to seal […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Pogba debate: Has he been a success at Man Utd?

Pogba debate: Has he been a success at Man Utd? 14:57

 The Sunday Supplement panel were divided when it came to discussing Paul Pogba's overall impact at Manchester United, despite his impressive cameo in the draw with Tottenham on Friday Night Football.

Related videos from verified sources

EU 'very seriously concerned' as China adopts national security law for Hong Kong [Video]

EU 'very seriously concerned' as China adopts national security law for Hong Kong

EU 'very seriously concerned' as China adopts national security law for Hong Kong

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:54Published
Man Utd set £50m limit for Jadon Sancho [Video]

Man Utd set £50m limit for Jadon Sancho

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says a possible deal for Jadon Sancho to move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund could go deep into the summer transfer window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:48Published
Man hears "I love you" for first time in 25-years after ear implant [Video]

Man hears "I love you" for first time in 25-years after ear implant

Brian Travers received a cochlear implant - allowing him to hear his wife say “I love you” for the first time in 25 years. Credit to '@franceswangtv'.

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Premier League RESULTS: Martial nets hat-trick for dominant Manchester United as Aston Villa gain point on Norwich and Bournemouth

 Anthony Martial strengthened Manchester United’s bid for Champions League football with his first senior hat-trick in the Red Devils’ 3-0 win over fellow...
talkSPORT Also reported by •News24

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba just proved Man United can be title contenders with sensational midfield display against Sheffield United

 Anthony Martial may well grab the headlines, but Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes excelled for Manchester United on their first start together. The 2015 summer...
talkSPORT

Man Utd told how to get Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes firing on all cylinders

Man Utd told how to get Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes firing on all cylinders Manchester United fans may get to see Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes start a game together for the first time when the Red Devils welcome Sheffield United to Old...
Daily Star


Tweets about this