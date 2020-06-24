Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jose Mourinho denies rift with Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

talkSPORT Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
There are no issues between Jose Mourinho and Tanguy Ndombele, the Tottenham manager has insisted. The midfielder has not played either of Spurs’ first two games since the Premier League restart and not long after full-time of the 2-0 home win against West Ham, reports emerged in France claiming Ndombele had told Mourinho he no […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mourinho plays down suggestions of rift with Ndombele

Mourinho plays down suggestions of rift with Ndombele 01:01

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has denied reports of a rift between him and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The France midfielder, who Mourinho met during lockdown to help install his GPS equipment, has not played in either of Spurs’ two games of the Premier League restart. Reports emerged in France not...

Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho hits back at criticism of Harry Kane's record [Video]

Mourinho hits back at criticism of Harry Kane's record

Tottenham Hotspur's manager Jose Mourinho defends striker Harry Kane against a pundit's suggestion he could struggle under the Portuguese manager's system.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:15Published
Mourinho hits back at Merson's criticism of playing style, Kane's record [Video]

Mourinho hits back at Merson's criticism of playing style, Kane's record

Hotspur's manager Jose Mourinho defends striker Harry Kane against a pundit's suggestion he could struggle under the Portuguese manager's system.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:15Published
Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself [Video]

Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho went on the attack in his defence of comments made about Harry Kane by Paul Merson. The Sky Sports pundit suggested Kane would want to leave Spurs because of Mourinho’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho responds to claims of Tanguy Ndombele bust-up

Jose Mourinho responds to claims of Tanguy Ndombele bust-up Reports in France claimed Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele does not want to work with Jose Mourinho anymore
Football.london

Jose Mourinho rejects rift with Tanguy Ndombele despite Tottenham midfielder not warming up during win over West Ham

 Spurs manager believes the failure to use the club's record signing has nothing to do with a falling out between the pair and simply a case of having too many...
Independent

Mourinho plays down suggestions of rift with Ndombele

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has denied reports of a rift between him and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this