Jose Mourinho denies rift with Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () There are no issues between Jose Mourinho and Tanguy Ndombele, the Tottenham manager has insisted. The midfielder has not played either of Spurs’ first two games since the Premier League restart and not long after full-time of the 2-0 home win against West Ham, reports emerged in France claiming Ndombele had told Mourinho he no […]
