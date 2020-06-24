Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Utter nonsense': Michael Vaughan slams Boris Johnson for not resuming recreational cricket

Mid-Day Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not allowing recreational cricket to resume.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had described the cricket ball as a 'natural vector of disease' and ruled out recreational cricket's return in the country.

Hearing Johnson's argument, Vaughan...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Johnson slams “racist thuggery” as violence escalates in London after day of protests [Video]

Johnson slams “racist thuggery” as violence escalates in London after day of protests

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the actions of some of the protesters in London today. He took to Twitter to condemn their actions after six police officers suffered minor injuries in violent..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Police watchdog will not launch criminal probe into PM over Arcuri relationship [Video]

Police watchdog will not launch criminal probe into PM over Arcuri relationship

Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) Director General Michael Lockwood gives a statement after a review of Boris Johnson’s links with businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri found there was a “close..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Michael Vaughan says UK PM Boris Johnson talking 'nonsense' over amateur cricket ban

 Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday over the "nonsense" of upholding the ban on the recreational game...
News24


Tweets about this

sadityasiwal

Saditya Kumar RT @HTSportsNews: ‘Utter nonsense’: Michael Vaughan slams decision to uphold ban on recreational cricket @MichaelVaughan https://t.co/7o… 45 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times ‘Utter nonsense’: Michael Vaughan hits back at UK PM’s decision to uphold ban on recreational cricket https://t.co/V6bCaIHpeu 49 minutes ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports ‘Utter nonsense’: Michael Vaughan slams decision to uphold ban on recreational cricket @MichaelVaughan https://t.co/7ozLlaff6x 50 minutes ago

HJKAY91

Henry Kay RT @WisdenCricket: The former England captain tweeted, "Recreational cricket should just play from July 4th. Utter nonsense it’s not being… 1 hour ago

WisdenCricket

Wisden The former England captain tweeted, "Recreational cricket should just play from July 4th. Utter nonsense it’s not b… https://t.co/uPHSN6ear6 17 hours ago