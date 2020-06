WRC driver Neuville to make international rallycross debut in RallyX Nordic series Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Thierry Neuville will make his international rallycross debut at the opening rounds of the RallyX Nordic series as team-mate to World Rallycross champion Timmy Hansen 👓 View full article

