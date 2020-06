Bruno Fernandes’ Football Manager admission leaves neighbour lost for words Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Former Manchester City midfielder Stephen Ireland has a new neighbour - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes - and it seems the Portuguese is a big fan of his Former Manchester City midfielder Stephen Ireland has a new neighbour - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes - and it seems the Portuguese is a big fan of his 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Darragh RT @utdreport: Stephen Ireland: "He [Bruno Fernandes] told me that, as a kid, he had a poster of me. He said that when he played Football M… 12 seconds ago Michael Kaliika 🇿🇼 RT @FootyAccums: Stephen Ireland 🗣 "He (Bruno Fernandes) told me that, as a kid, he had a poster of me. He said that when he played Footb… 1 minute ago Lōuiß Knïght RT @cityreport_: Stephen Ireland: "He (Bruno Fernandes) told me that, as a kid, he had a poster of me. He said that when he played Footbal… 2 minutes ago Connor Guttridge RT @MansionBet: Stephen Ireland 🗣 "He (Bruno Fernandes) told me that, as a kid, he had a poster of me. He said that when he played Footba… 3 minutes ago