Tweets about this THE CREWE NORMAL RT @ShropshireStar: Rose Paterson, wife of Shropshire MP Owen Paterson and chairman of Aintree Racecourse, has been found dead at the famil… 59 seconds ago Pant.Today RT @bbcmtd: Rose Paterson: Aintree Racecourse chairman dies, aged 63 https://t.co/GB30uF7qVy 3 minutes ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Rose Paterson: Aintree Racecourse chairman dies, aged 63 https://t.co/6tIPdFba13 ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/Va8afCNGRe 4 minutes ago BBC News England Rose Paterson: Aintree Racecourse chairman dies, aged 63 https://t.co/1o7s5U5Ag2 7 minutes ago Sokkaa_RSS Rose Paterson: Aintree Racecourse chairman dies, aged 63 https://t.co/L2Fd1VWUmZ https://t.co/paG3jh8ZLy 8 minutes ago ShropshireUK Shropshire News: Rose Paterson: Aintree Racecourse chairman dies, aged 63 https://t.co/UAITYO7lBy 8 minutes ago Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC SPORT - Rose Paterson: Aintree Racecourse chairman dies, aged 63 https://t.co/XGgyZ2VprC 10 minutes ago Horse Racing News Rose Paterson: Aintree Racecourse chairman dies, aged 63: Tributes are paid to Rose Paterson, the chairman of Aintr… https://t.co/RtbqrJMHWq 11 minutes ago