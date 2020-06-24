Global  

Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd talks for €60m Monaco pair with defender, striker wanted; Chelsea gazump Real Madrid for huge star

Team Talk Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Man Utd are keen to sign two Monaco stars in an impressive €60m double deal, while Chelsea have outbid Real Madrid for a top summer target.

