Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd talks for €60m Monaco pair with defender, striker wanted; Chelsea gazump Real Madrid for huge star
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 (
14 minutes ago) Man Utd are keen to sign two Monaco stars in an impressive €60m double deal, while Chelsea have outbid Real Madrid for a top summer target.
The post Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd talks for €60m Monaco pair with defender, striker wanted; Chelsea gazump Real Madrid for huge star appeared first on teamtalk.com.
