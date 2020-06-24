Global  

Liverpool’s line-up in 2015 Crystal Palace defeat which Jurgen Klopp ‘can’t f***ing forget’ and left him feeling alone will shock fans now

talkSPORT Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
At the start and end of every match, Liverpool fans sing You’ll Never Walk Alone. But on November 8, 2015, manager Jurgen Klopp didn’t feel that sentiment from his supporters. “On that day I felt literally alone because so many people left the stadium,” he admitted. Fans headed to the exits early that day as […]
News video: Klopp reveals Liverpool duo Salah and Robertson in contention to face Palace

Klopp reveals Liverpool duo Salah and Robertson in contention to face Palace 00:49

 Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to return to the starting line-up to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Egypt international was an unused substitute for Sunday’s goalless Merseyside derby draw, having missed the team’s warm-up game the previous week. Left-back Andy Robertson is...

