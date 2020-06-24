Global  

Yankees, Dodgers favorites to win World Series

ESPN Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are the consensus favorites to win the World Series at 7-2 odds by Caesars Sportsbook.
