Gameflow Sports RT @BleacherReport: The 2020 New York City Marathon, scheduled for November 1, has been canceled due to the coronavirus https://t.co/ypTTkx… 3 seconds ago

M'Rowé Ally RT @DeItaOne: NEW YORK CITY MARATHON, SCHEDULED FOR NOV. 1, CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK-STATEMENT 4 seconds ago

Hopeful Idaho 💪🏽 #Resists RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The New York City Marathon, the world’s largest, has been canceled this year amid concerns about the spread of… 5 seconds ago

Bleacher Report The 2020 New York City Marathon, scheduled for November 1, has been canceled due to the coronavirus https://t.co/ypTTkxq2Nj 11 seconds ago

China Facts This year's New York City Marathon has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, event organizers announced. T… https://t.co/XUJRxdzkeX 15 seconds ago

Mónica Leyva y Lasso RT @rivapa: 2020 TCS New York City Marathon canceled due to coronavirus pandemic and health safety concerns | https://t.co/tGbzwCSsXp https… 17 seconds ago

Danny Emerman The New York City Marathon has been canceled due to COVID-19. The race was supposed to be held on Nov. 1, but it'll… https://t.co/ZsUO5Gj9U6 21 seconds ago